Special feeling when you play in WC: Dhawan

India’s veteran left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is a very ‘special’ feeling for a player to feature in an ODI World Cup, which is regarded by many as one of the biggest stages in cricket. The upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup will be held from October 5 to November 19 in India. Dhawan has represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and has an outstanding record in 50-over global ICC tournaments. He has featured in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, amassing 1238 runs at 65.15, including six centuries. “It’s a very special feeling when you play in a World Cup and that’s what you prepare for when you are playing a bilateral series. Your main aim is that or when the World Cup is going to come. So we’re maturing ourselves and bilateral series are like a step-by-step (process). You take small steps to reach the bigger target and of course, it’s a whole different feeling,” Dhawan said on the sidelines of the launch of the official film of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, here. “When the first time my name got into the World Cup team I was like ‘alright’ and you say to yourself that ‘history mein naam aa gaya hai ki World Cup bhi khele hain’ (It gets mentioned in history that they have also participated in the World Cup). So it is that big (a deal) as a cricketer, and it’s a great feeling. And lots of pressure as well,” Dhawan, who debuted on the international cricket stage in 2010, further talked about the young generation batter’s mindset and their ability to express themselves freely without any pressure.