US Open: Djokovic will be in action after 2021

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the current world no 1 male and female tennis players, sit on top of the respective entry lists for the 2023 US Open Grand Slam tournament, which were released by the United States Tennis Association. This year’s US Open is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. Both Alcaraz and Swiatek will head back to Flushing Meadows as defending champions. The main draw cutoff for men’s singles is 96 while it is 100 for women’s singles at this year’s US Open. The three-time champion Novak Djokovic is also set for his return to USA for the first time in two years. He had missed last year’s edition due to vaccine protocols that require international travelers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. He will be joined by former champion, Daniil Medvedev. As well as Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and American duo Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Other notable men’s singles players entered with a protected ranking include 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who was sidelined since January; the man he beat to win that title, Kei Nishikori; and other former Top 10 players, Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic. Former world No. 4 Nishikori, who had been out since 2021, return to competition with aplomb in June by winning an ATP Challenger event in Puerto Rico. In the women singles, alongside Swiatek, include the other members of the so-called Big Three, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.