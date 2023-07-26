Annamalai meets Guv,  hands over DMK Files 2 documents

State BJP chief K Annamalai today called on Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan today and handed over a memorandum seeking appropriate action on

part 2 of DMK files with documents on Benami connected to the DMK Ministers/MLAs/MPs & the first family & 3 scams for a value of Rs 5600 cr.

It may be recalled that in April this year, Annamalai released DMK Files 1 document in which he alleged corruption by several DMK ministers and their properties.

Come 28 July, Annamalai will go on a padayatra. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the padayatra from the temple town of Rameswaram which will culminate in Chennai on January 11 and the BJP felt it would augur well for the alliance to put up a “united show” at the event.