Centre moves plea seeking extension of tenure of ED director Mishra

The Centre on Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court that it is moving an application seeking an extension of the tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Kumar Mishra. A bench headed by Justice BR Gavai agreed to hear it tomorrow when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the top court about the Centre’s plea. On July 11 The Supreme Court held that the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra was illegal and he would continue to serve in the post till July 31, 2023. However, it had rejected the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC) and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPEA). The court clarified that it rejects the plea to the extent of challenging the amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol passed the order on various petitions challenging the extension of the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra.