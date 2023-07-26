BJP invites allies for launch of Annamalai’s padayatra

The launch of Tamil Nadu BJP’s state-wide padayatra to be undertaken by its chief K Annamalai from July 28 is likely to witness the participation of allies, including the AIADMK, as the party makes a concerted effort to signal that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state is “united and strong.” Annamalai, who will walk from Rameswaram to Chennai covering all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in six months, has invited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G K Vasan, and other alliance partners for the padayatra’s launch. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the padayatra on July 28 from the temple town of Rameswaram which will culminate in Chennai on January 11 and the BJP felt it would augur well for the alliance to put up a “united show” at the event.