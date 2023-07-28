NLC issue: Violence erupts in Neyveli, Anbumani arrested 

Tension prevails in Neyveli as all hell broke loose and clashes erupted between the PMK cadres and police after party president Anbumani Ramadoss was arrested for staging protest condemning the government for assisting NLC India Limited to acquire farmlands after destroying the standing crops for its expansion project.

Anbumani Ramadoss along with his party cadres assembled in front of NLC office and held protest this morning. When police arrested Anbumani and toooo him inside a van, the agitated PMK men started pelting stones on vehicle. Also they started attacking policemen. Over hundred men in khaki resorted to lathicharge as pelting of stones continued.

A few policemen sustained bleeding injuries.

Traffic came to standstill in the area. Also the Dharmapuri Highway was closed following protest. The chaotic scenes in front of NLC office meant police deploying more forces. All shops in the areas downed their shutters.

It may be recalled that Anbumani Ramadoss said he will lead the party’s protest urging the State government to stop acquiring fertile lands for Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited and seeking exit of NLC from Tamil Nadu a couple of days ago