Manipur case: CBI takes over probe

Imphal: The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur in May, officials said on Saturday. A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said. The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure.

During a hearing in the apex court on July 27, the Centre through its affidavit informed that the approach of the Central government is of “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”. Several Police teams have been formed for mass operation at several locations to arrest identified culprits and an Additional SP rank officer has been entrusted to investigate the case, under the constant supervision of other senior police officials, it added.

“Subsequently, the government of Manipur vide letter dated July 26, 2023, has recommended Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated July 27, 2023. The investigation shall thus, be transferred to CBI,” the affidavit read.

It further stated that regarding the unfortunate and unacceptable incident of sexual assault and violence on two women in Manipur, Union Home Ministry has been continuously monitoring developments of the case after it came to light. Centre added that the State government has informed it that during the investigation, seven main accused have been arrested and are in police custody for further examination.

It recommended that a trial of the case should be conducted outside of the state and it should be completed within six months.