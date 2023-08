Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot in the sets of a prison. Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan. Directed by Nelson, Jailer has music by Anirudh.