Jawan first single trends online

Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee have teamed up for an upcoming mega-action movie called Jawan. The film is set to release worldwide on September 7, 2023, and will feature ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara as the female lead.

Excitement for the film has been building since its announcement, and today the team released the first song from the movie, titled Zinda Banda (Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu). Now available online, the track is an energetic foot-tapping number with thumping dance moves by SRK, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. The song was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, whose vocals and Badshah’s moves are the assets of this number.

Jawan is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it a trilingual film. In addition to Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi as the villain, while Yogi Babu, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), and others in key roles. Gauri Khan produced the movie under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.