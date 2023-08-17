DMK is afraid of our mega conference, says EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has said the DMK is afraid of his party’s August 20 conference in Madurai.

Speaking to reporters on Madurai, EPS said, the fear has compelled the DMK to announce a hunger strike against NEET on the same date to divert attention from AIADMK’s conference.

“Nevertheless, our conference would not just be a surprise to everyone in the state but would make people across the country sit and watch. More than 15 lakh cadres would participate in the conference,”’ he said.