Tomato prices come down in city

Following regular supply of tomatoes to wholesale vegetable market in Koyambedu, the price of tomatoes have come down. Today, at the wholesale market, it is available at Rs 60 per kg. In retail vegetable shops across the city, it is sold at Rs 65 – Rs 70 per kg.

Heaving a sigh of relief, a house wife in Mambalam said, ‘ From Rs 200 per kg, it has come down drastically. Tomatoes were off my kitchen for long. Now they are back. I hope the pride would come down more as festive season approaches’.

Vendors say that the normal supply would be restored soon and tomatoes may see more reduction in its price.

Another vendor say, said the prices are likely to drop further and the quality of tomatoes is better compared to last month. The supply chain has also improved, he added.