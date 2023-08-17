Stalin to attend booth in-charge meet in Ramanathapuram 

Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin will preside over the second booth-level functionaries training workshop of the party at Ramanathapuram today.

Booth-level agents from the 19 party districts in the south zone, Ramanathapuram, Sivangangai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari will attend the meeting.

Remember a few days ago, TN BJP chief Annamalai began his En Mann En Makkal padayatra from Rameswaram in the same district. There are also rumours that Prime Minister Modi may contest from Ramanathapuram. Hence today’s meeting of booth agents with Stalin assumes significance.