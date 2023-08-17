Tender issued for AIIMS construction in Madurai

Finally after many delays, the Centre has issued a tender for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in Madurai. Reports say that the past date for applying for the tender is September 18. The facility is coming up at Thoppur in Madurai with loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The expected completion period is 33 months and The Defects Liability Period (DLP) is 24 months from completion.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, on Sunday, July 23, said that the construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai will begin only by the end of 2024, after the tender processes and is expected to become functional from 2028. He also added that the delays in the construction are due to the fact that the Union government is completely dependent on Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funds.