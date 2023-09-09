Modi addresses ‘Trust Deficit Crisis’ in G 20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the international community to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. He stressed that it is time for the world to move together.

In his address at Session-1 on ‘One Earth’ during the G20 Summit being hosted under India’s Presidency, PM Modi said, “Following the COVID pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this. But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like COVID, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to transform this global trust deficit into trust and confidence. This is the time for all of us to move together.”

He further said, “In this time, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solid solution to this for future generations.”

PM Modi also invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit started in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Following this President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani took his seat as the Union and became a permanent member of the G20.