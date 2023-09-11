Thane lift collapse: Death toll rises to 7

Thane: The death toll in the lift collapse incident in Maharashtra’s Thane rose to seven, the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Mahendra Chaupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Haroon Shaikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar Das (21). The seventh deceased has not been identified yet, the officials said.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation officials, there were a total of seven labourers aboard the lift and all of them have been declared dead. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the incident.

“Shocking! The lift accident in Thane is very tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased who lost lives in this accident. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones,” Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform, X.

The lift of a 40-storey building in the Balkum area in Thane collapsed into the underground 3-storey basement on Sunday evening. According to the police, the incident happened between 5.30 and 6.45 in the building called Runwal Complex in Thane city.