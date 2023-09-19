Nipah in Kerala: Restrictions relaxed in containment zones

Kozhikode: The Disaster Management Department in Kerala’s Kozhikode has relaxed the restrictions in the district as no new cases of Nipah virus infection were reported in the state, the officials informed on Tuesday.

The district collector A Geetha informed that shops and establishments in the above containment zones can operate till 8 pm, while all banks can function till 2 pm as per the Nipah protocol. Masks and sanitisers must be used, social distancing must be followed and gatherings must be strictly controlled, the district collector said. As per the officials, other restrictions will continue till further order. The District Collector also informed that those who are on the contact list and under observation should follow strict restrictions and remain in quarantine till the period prescribed by the Health Department. Health Minister Veena George and Public Affairs Minister PA Muhammad Riyas will hold a meeting today with the representatives of wards where restrictions are not relaxed. Health Minister Veena George on Monday said no fresh cases of the Nipah virus were reported in the state as 61 samples taken of ‘high-risk’ contacts including healthcare workers tested negative.