The makers of Nayanthara’s next film have announced the title to be Mannangatti Since 1960, while releasing the motion poster of the film on social media.

Apart from Nayanthara, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, Narendra Prasath and others.

Written and directed by Dude Vicky, the film is backed by Prince Pictures. The technical crew consists of music scored by Sean Roldan and cinematography handled by RD Rajasekhar, and editing by G Madan.