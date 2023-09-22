Nepal PM Pushpa to visit China this week

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit China at the invitation of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang from September 23-30, this year, according to the release from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Nepal Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mahindra Ray Yadav, Minister for Water Supply, Prakash Jwala, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Shanker Das Bairagi, National Security Advisor, Min Bahadur Shrestha, Vice-Chairman of the National Planning Commission, and other senior government officials as well as representatives from business community. Quoting the press release, during his visit, the Nepal PM will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou and will also have bilateral meetings with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji in Beijing. PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal will also address the China-Nepal Investment Summit jointly organized by CCPIT and FNCCI and the Nepali Embassy in Beijing. The release added that the Nepal PM will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on 23 September and will visit Chongqing Municipality to observe the agricultural and industrial advancement of China. He will also visit Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region of China that borders Nepal.