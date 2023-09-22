Sanatana row: SC issues notice to TN govt, Udhayanidhi

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the comment on Sanatan Dharma.

The apex court released notices to the state government and Udhayanidhi Stalin on the latter’s comments that Sanatan Dharma was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated.

Meanwhile, the PIL by a Madras lawyer has asked for the registration of an FIR against the CM’s son.

the Supreme Court also issued notice to MP A Raja, MP Thirumavalavan, MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others.

Comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever caused by mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi expressed the view that rather than opposing such beliefs, they should be eradicated.

During his speech at a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, he also asserted that Sanatan Dharma goes against principles of equality and social justice.

Udhayanidhi said the very name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. “What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning.”