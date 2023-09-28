Congress takes on BJP for fresh violence in Manipur

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of two youths in Manipur and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“The Congress party expresses condolences over the deaths of these two students. We want the culprits to be arrested as soon as possible. We want the government to take strong action against them,” he said.

Two students were alleged to have been “kidnapped and killed” in Manipur. The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6. Extending his support to the Manipur people, Gogoi said, “Students have come to the streets and are protesting against the “kidnapping and killing” of two students.

The Congress party understands the pain and anger of students in Manipur, and we are with them.” “Manipur is not a part of our country; Manipur is our country. Manipur is India; India is Manipur. And the pain and horror that has happened in Manipur is the pain and horror that is making the whole of India happy today,” he said.