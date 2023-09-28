Modi condoles MS Swaminathan’s demise

MS Swaminathan, a distinguished agricultural scientist and the leader of India’s Green Revolution, died on Thursday at the age of 98.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of MS Swaminathan recalling his interactions with the agirculture scientist. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators” the Prime Minister added.