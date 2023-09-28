BJP to deliberate on AIADMK’s decision to break ties

In a surprising turn of events, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) recently announced its decision to sever ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu. Senior BJP leaders have expressed their concerns and are closely monitoring the political developments in the state.

Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP national co-in charge of Tamil Nadu, termed the AIADMK’s decision to part ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as “unfortunate.” He stated that the matter would be a focal point of discussion during the upcoming state core committee and executive committee meetings. However, he refrained from making an official comment on the alliance’s status, emphasizing that the central leadership of the BJP is closely observing the situation and will make a decision accordingly.

Another senior leader within the BJP hinted that senior leaders who have already been in contact with the AIADMK might be asked to provide a ground-level report. The final decision regarding the alliance, though, will be determined and communicated by the party’s high command.

The rupture in the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu marks a significant development in the state’s political landscape. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the forthcoming elections and the broader political dynamics in the region. The BJP’s response and actions in the wake of this development will undoubtedly shape the course of its political future in Tamil Nadu.