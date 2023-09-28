Ashwin replaces injured Axar in WC squad

ICC, in its official release, says that India has replaced injured Axar Patel with R Ashwin.

Axar has a left quadriceps injury and has been on the sidelines since the Asia Cup 2023 final earlier this month. While Washington Sundar replaced him in the Asia Cup final, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken his spot in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.