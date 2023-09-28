Not a single evidence produced, says Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari

Though TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was taken into custody in the Skill Development project case 19 days ago, not even a single evidence has been produced in the case till now, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari said.

Participating in a protest demonstration at Seethanagaram of Rajanagaram Assembly segment in East Godavari district against the “illegal” arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari said that though allegations are being made that Rs 371 crore have been diverted but no one could prove till now to where these funds were diverted.

Stating that in any case before arresting anyone, evidence will be produced on the involvement of the person concerned, she said it was strange that in the Skill Development case, the arrest has been made without any evidence and now inquiry is being conducted to where the funds have been diverted.