US Mission to India surpasses one million Visas in 2023

The US Mission to India has reached and surpassed the goal to process one million non-immigrant visa applications in 2023.

The mission has already surpassed the total number of cases processed in 2022 and is processing almost 20 per cent more applications than in the pre-pandemic year 2019. The US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement that last year over 1.2 million Indians visited the US, making one of the most robust travel relationships in the world.

“Indians now represent over 10 per cent of all visa applicants worldwide, including 20 per cent of all student visa applicants and 65 per cent of all H&L-category (employment) visa applicants. The United States welcomes this growth,” the statement said.