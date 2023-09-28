Biden’s dog bites Secret Service agent

Washington, Sept 28 US President Joe Biden’s two-year-old German Shepherd, Commander, bit another Secret Service agent at the White House — the 11th known biting incident involving the pet dog, the media reported Monday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN on Tuesday. The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson Sr. on Tuesday and “is doing OK”, Guglielmi said. According to CNN, Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalised after the President’s younger dog clamped down on their arms and thighs. In July, White House officials had said that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents. “The First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds,” Elizabeth Alexander, the First Lady’s Communications Director, told CNN when asked whether the new training had taken place or if any further action would be sought. Another of Biden’s dogs, Major, was involved in biting incidents at the White House. The German Shepherd was later moved out of the White House, and Commander arrived in 2021.