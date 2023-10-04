Annamalai unwell, adviced two week rest by doctors

State BJP president Annamalai visited private hospital in Chennai after he developed uneasiness.

A medical bulletin from the hospital said that Annamalai came to hospital with cough, breathing difficulty and cough. CT scan was performed and his vital are normal. He is detected with lower tract respiratory infection. He has given medication for five days. He will be taking rest and return to hospital for a review after five days. Meanwhile sources say Annamalai will resume third phase of padayatra from 16 October.