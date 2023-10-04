Exiting BJP alliance is party cadre’s decision: EPS

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami today said that it was the decision of the two crore AIADMK cadre to break ties with BJP and make an exit from NDA.

Addressing media persons, former chief Minister said, ‘We (AIADMK) are not in alliance with BJP. We will form an formidable alliance and face 2024 Lok Sabha polls’.

Expressing confidence that AIADMK would win all seats in Tamilnadu, he said people are vexed with the DMK government. Prices of essential items have sky-rocketed and also registration fee and EB tariff gave been hiked several folds.

Palaniswami said, ‘The DMK has not fulfilled their poll promises. The CM is falsely claiming that 95 %of their poll promises are fulfilled’.

There was no demand for more seats from the BJP to contest in 2024 elections. We urged them to remove Annamalai from the post of State president of the BJP, stated Palaniswami

The AIADMK will fight the parliamentary election to protect the State’s rights. Sometimes, we have alliances for the benefit of the people. We will reflect the people’s demands in Parliament, Palaniswami said.