Asian Games: Archers clinch gold in mixed team compound

Hangzhou: India’s Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery after winning a final match against South Korea’s Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158.

This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

Boxer Parveen wins a bronze medal after loss in the semi-finals vs Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei. She has also secured a quota for Paris Olympics with this bronze.

The India mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu have stormed into the squash mixed doubles final at the Asian Games 2023 with a 2-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9) win over Hong Kong’s (China) Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him.

2018 Asian Games silver medallist PV Sindhu is through to the quarterfinals with a 21-16, 21-16 win over Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia. HS Prannoy has also booked his spot in the quarterfinals as he beat Kazakh shuttler Dmitriy Panarin 21-12, 21-13.

Indian men’s kabaddi team continued their winning march in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. India followed up their 55-18 over Bangladesh with a 63-26 victory over Thailand in their second group A match on Day 11 of the Games.

India’s recurve mixed team loses in quarter-final to Indonesia. The Indonesia pair of Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla beats Indians Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat 5-4 to reach semis.