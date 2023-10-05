US police confirm multiple victims in university shooting

Washington, Oct 5: Police in the US city of Baltimore have confirmed multiple victims in a shooting incident at the Morgan State University (MSU). In its latest alert on Wednesday morning, the varsity said in a post on X: “The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels.” Washington, Oct 5: Police in the US city of Baltimore have confirmed multiple victims in a shooting incident at the Morgan State University (MSU). In its latest alert on Wednesday morning, the varsity said in a post on X: “The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels.”

Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright told CNN that there was a “preliminary report of four individuals shot” somewhere on the university grounds. Also in a post on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said: “I am on scene at Morgan State, with university leadership, BPD, and our federal and state law enforcement partners. This is no longer considered an active shooter situation, but is an ongoing investigation. Media briefing to come soon.”

Online footage showed multiple emergency response vehicles surrounding a taped-off student dormitory building. The glass of one of the building’s upper-floor windows also appeared to be shattered. On Tuesday night, the police and the university had urged those on campus to shelter in place and avoid the area. They also asked concerned family members of students to avoid the campus area. ATF Baltimore said its agents were assisting police in responding to the shooting.