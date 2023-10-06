Delhi liquor scam is entirely fake: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, strongly criticized the central government on Friday, accusing them of squandering time and resources of investigative agencies in concocting baseless cases against his party and the AAP government in connection with the purported liquor scam.

Kejriwal expressed his frustration with the ongoing investigations, stating, “They are merely fabricating false accusations. The investigations have yielded nothing substantial. This is a futile exercise for the investigative bodies. Despite numerous raids and searches by central agencies, no incriminating evidence has surfaced.”

In a scathing attack on the Center, Kejriwal emphasized, “…After thorough investigations, what have they uncovered?… You heard the Supreme Court’s stance yesterday, stating that the entire liquor scam is baseless, with not even a single rupee being illicitly exchanged. The judge repeatedly demanded evidence, but none was provided. In a few days, the liquor scam narrative will fade, and they will conjure up something else. Their aim is to entangle individuals in endless investigations and agency interference, stalling progress for all.”