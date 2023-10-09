CM Stalin moves resolution in Assembly asking Centre to direct K’taka to release Cauvery water

Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution in the Assembly today requesting the Centre to direct the Karnataka Government to release Cauvery water as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Earlier Karnataka government had cited a severe drought in parts of its state to refuse the supply of water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on October 5 said that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka’s Cauvery basin are decreasing. He also said that water in the reservoirs is just above half of what is needed.