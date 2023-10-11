Israel – Hamas war enters Day 5

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared a shift to a “full offensive” against Hamas targets by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as the counter-offensive following terror attacks intensifies, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Addressing troops stationed along the Gaza Border, the Defence Minister stated, “I have released all restraints. We have regained control of the area and are moving to a full offensive.” He emphasized that Gaza will undergo a significant transformation, asserting, “It will never go back to what it was.” The war continues for fifth day today.

“You will have the ability to change the reality here. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza; it will change 180 degrees from what it thought,” quoted The Times of Israel, echoing the minister’s remarks. Adding that Israel would not compromise and would use its might to eliminate those seeking violence, Gallant affirmed, “They will regret this moment; Gaza will never go back to what it was.”

Providing a glimpse into a potentially extended counter-offensive, he hinted at a future return to the area, stating, “We will return here, to Be’eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will resettle the kibbutz until its last meter.”

Following Gallant’s address, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the top spokesperson for the IDF, emphasized that eliminating senior Hamas members remains a top priority, according to The Times of Israel. Hagari revealed that troops were actively pursuing Hamas terrorists in southern Israel following the multi-pronged terror attacks on Saturday, reiterating, “The directive to the forces is clear: Find terrorists and destroy them.”