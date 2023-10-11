Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead in Pak

Islamabad: Shahid Latif, the alleged mastermind and key coordinator of the 2016 terror attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was reportedly shot dead by some unknown assailants in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Shahid Latif, a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terrorist, was reportedly shot dead in a mosque located on the outskirts of Sialkot.

After killing Latif, the attackers immediately fled from the scene on a motorcycle. Local police, which reached the spot in no time, cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the killing.

Latif was wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case. He was a senior member of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which took responsibility for the 2016 attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. In January 2016, a heavily armed group attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station.

Latif is believed to have orchestrated the 2016 Pathankot terror attack and hatched the entire plot from Sialkot. He even sent down the four dreaded JeM terrorists to Pathankot to execute the attack. In 1994, Latif was arrested from Jammu in a case related to narcotics and terrorism. He was deported back to Pakistan via the Wagah border in 2010 after serving a 16-year-long jail term.