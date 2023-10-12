1,100 dead, 3 lakh displaced, Food running out: UN report on Gaza crisis

No power supply, a looming food and water crisis, more than 3 lakh people displaced and over 1,100 dead – as Israel strikes backs after Hamas’ shocking attack, the Gaza Strip is living its worst nightmare. As Israel gears up to intensify the counterstrike, the situation in the 365 sq km-strip, known as an open-air prison, is set to worsen.

A situation report put out by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) paints a scary picture of the situation in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million people are caught in the Israel-Hamas crossfire.