‘Middle East needs peace built on dialogue, courage of fraternity’

Referring to the Hamas attack on Israel, Pope Francis called for peace and dialogue saying that terrorism, extremism do not help in resolving a conflict. “Terrorism and extremism do not help to reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge, and only cause each to suffer. The Middle East needs peace built on dialogue and the courage of fraternity,” Pope Francis wrote on ‘X’.

“I continue to follow with sorrow and apprehension what is happening in Israel and Palestine. So many people killed, and others injured,” National Catholic Reporter quoted the Pope at the end of his weekly general audience. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus on Wednesday said that 1200 Israelis were killed and more than 2,700 wounded and emphasised that the Israeli soldiers are ready to execute the mission in Gaza.