ED raids ‘Lottery King’ Martin in Coimbatore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted searches at various properties belonging to ‘Lottery King Martin in Coimbatore on Thursday. It is said that the raids are being conducted due to the illegal remittance of Rs 910 crore in lottery sales.

While the sale of lotteries has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it is permitted in some states including Kerala. Coimbatore-based businessman Martin plays an important role in lottery sales.

It may be recalled after the enforcement department raided the offices of Martin, his son, and his son-in-law, assets worth Rs. 173 crore was frozen by the central agency in August