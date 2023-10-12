All set for DMK women’s conclave in Chennai on 14 Oct

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu is all set to host a significant women’s rights conference, the ‘Magalir Urimai Maanadu,’ in Chennai on October 14. The event, organized by the DMK’s women’s wing and led by MP and the party’s deputy general secretary K. Kanimozhi, will bring together prominent national women leaders, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and others.

The primary focus of this conference is to press the central government for the immediate implementation of the long-pending demand for a 33 percent reservation of women in both the Indian Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The issue of women’s representation in politics has been a subject of ongoing debate and discussion in India, with advocates for increased representation arguing that it is a crucial step towards gender equality and a more inclusive democratic system.

The conference, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is expected to be a platform for advocating women’s rights and gender equality, as well as addressing the need for political representation that accurately reflects the country’s diverse population. The event will also be attended by Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule, Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Subhashini Ali, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and National Federation of Indian Women general secretary Anni Raja, and other members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.