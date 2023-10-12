Atharvaa to act with Nimisha Vijayan

Nelson Venkatesan, known for his previous works including ‘Farhana,’ ‘Monster,’ and ‘Oru Naal Koothu,’ is all set to bring his unique storytelling skills to the silver screen once again. This time, he’s collaborating with talented actors Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan for a new project titled ‘DNA.’ The film is being produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar and Ambethkumar under the Olympia Movies banner.

With ‘DNA,’ Nelson promises to deliver a blend of drama and crime-action, combining his strengths in creating powerful characters, solid emotions, and captivating storytelling. He emphasized that he would continue to play to these strengths, ensuring that the audience is in for a gripping cinematic experience.

Moreover, ‘DNA’ is poised to feature an impressive ensemble cast, with Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.