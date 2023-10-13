CWC: Harsha Bhogle down with dengue

Mumbai, Oct 13: Well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has revealed that he’s battling dengue, which will prevent him from commenting on the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Fans have been curious about Harsha’s absence from the commentary box, and the 62-year-old clarified the reason through a post on the social media platform X. Harsha, a part of the ICC commentary panel, has already missed India’s initial two matches in the World Cup.

Fondly dubbed the ‘Voice of Cricket’ in India, Harsha confirmed that he’ll miss the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. However, he’s optimistic about returning for the India vs Bangladesh game in Pune on October 19.

Harsha conveyed on X, “I am disappointed at having to miss out on #IndiavsPak on the 14th. But I have dengue and the resultant weakness, and lowered immunity, will make it impossible. I am hoping to be back in time for the game on the 19th. My colleagues, and the broadcast crew, have been very helpful (and took on the extra workload during the second half of #IndiaVsAus ) and I look forward to saying thank you to them in person.”