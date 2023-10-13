Naveen, Virat bury hatchet with a heart-winning gesture

Indian batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq have finally buried the hatchet as they faced each other in the World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

The feud between Kohli and Naveen erupted during the Indian Premier League 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Things started to heat up as both teams came face to face to shake hands with each other when Kohli and Naveen were seen involved in an exchange of words.

Since that match, both players stepped on the same field after four months and buried the infamous chapter between them. During India’s clash against Afghanistan, Kohli and Naveen embraced each other in the 26th over of the second innings putting the feud between them behind.

“It was his home ground and the crowd will support their team and hometown boy. He (Kohli) is a nice guy, a great player. We just shook hands and dusted off what happened in the IPL,” Naveen said after the game as quoted from ICC Mixed Zone. The moment between both players took the internet by storm as fans praised the players for the gesture they showed towards each other.