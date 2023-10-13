P20 Summit a Mahakumbh of parliamentary practices around the world: Modi

Describing the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) Summit as a Mahakumbh’ of parliamentary practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the legislative bodies are an important place for debate and deliberations.

Addressing the ninth P20 Summit at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Friday, PM Modi said, “This summit is a ‘mahakumbh’ as it represents a convergence of parliamentary practices of the world. India landed on the Moon and hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This summit is also a platform to celebrate the power of the people of the world’s largest democracy (India).”

“We feel privileged to be hosting the ninth P20 Summit in India. We represent a country, which is the mother of democracy and the world’s largest as well. Parliaments or legislative bodies across the world are important places for holding discussions and debates,” he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth P20 Summit, Inter-Parliamentary Union President Duarte Pacheco said peace has to be maintained in all continents, including the Middle East, and efforts should be made globally in this direction. His statement assumes significance amid the ongoing Israeli air strikes and ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, following the terror attacks that have, so far, left over 1,300 dead and more than 3,300 injured.