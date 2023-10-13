Sonia, Priyanka to attend DMK women’s meet tomorrow

Chennai: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti among others will be in Chennai tomorrow to attend DMK’s women’s rights conference (Magalir Urimai Maanadu) here tomorrow.

The event, organised by the DMK’s women’s wing and led by MP and the party’s deputy general secretary K. Kanimozhi, will take place in YMCA Grounds, Royapettah.

Sources say Sonia and Priyanka will attend a meeting at Congress Headquarters in the city and discuss about the party’s preparations for forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. They will attend a lunch to be hosted by Chief Minister MK Stalin.