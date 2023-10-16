Amit Shah launches scathing attack on ‘Gandhi’ family

Union Minister Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Chhattisgarh saying that only Gandhi family is happy with Bhupesh Baghel. Shah said that the Baghel government failed to fulfil several promises made and giving another chance to him will result in appeasement politics.

“Bhupesh Baghel government had promised so many things… they had promised free gas cylinders…they were about to ban liquor in the whole state, what happened? They had promised to cut the electricity bill to half, what happened? Under Bhupesh Baghel’s government neither OBC, Adivasi, women, farmers, no one is happy…only the Gandhi family is happy,” said Shah.