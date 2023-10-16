Govt using Army for its publicity: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the government of making a “cheap attempt” of using the Army for its political publicity and sought President Droupadi Murmu’s immediate intervention in the matter.

The party’s remarks come in the wake of claims made in a media report that the Army would help publicise government schemes across the country.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Army belongs to all and has never been made a part of the country’s internal politics.

“After facing failure on inflation, unemployment and all other fronts during the last nine and a half years, the Modi government is now making a very cheap attempt to get its political publicity from the army. This attempt to politicise the army is a very dangerous step,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“We request President Droupadi Murmu ji, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, to intervene in this matter and direct the Modi government to immediately withdraw this wrong step,” the Congress leader said while sharing the news report.

“The Indian Army is the army of the entire country and we are proud that our brave army never became a part of the internal politics of the country,” he added.