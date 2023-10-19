Movie review: Leo

It is Vijay’s action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A film that attempts to elevate itself in terms of vision and scale, but is ultimately hampered by lackluster writing. The two come together after Master.

The story revolves around Parthiban (Vijay), who runs a coffee shop in Himachal Pradesh and is leading a contented life with his family. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is mistaken for Leo Das, the son of ruthless gangster Antony Das (Sanjay Dutt). He Parthiban is chased by Antony Das and his brother Harold Das (Arjun Sarja). What unfolds next forms the crux of the narrative.

The film’s attempt to blend mixed genres, incorporating family elements into the action-thriller framework, doesn’t quite hit the mark. While it succeeds in intriguing the audience with engaging action sequences, it struggles to maintain momentum as it oscillates between a fast-paced action film and a relatively mundane family story.

Vijay’s fans will find moments to cheer for as the film caters to them with applause-worthy sequences. Parthiban’s character stands out as a well-developed and unapologetic protagonist willing to go to great lengths to protect his family. Anirudh’s background score adds to the film’s appeal.

However, the film falters due to its lack of inventiveness and a dearth of a powerful villain to challenge Vijay’s character. It becomes clear that Vijay is the sole focus of the story, and this can be a drawback when there’s not much happening around him. While the action sequences are visually impressive, style occasionally overshadows substance, and the film resorts to clichés when creative ideas run dry. Still, the writing falls short in making the antagonists, Antony Das and Harold Das, genuinely menacing.

Vijay delivers a terrific performance, especially in the constant guessing game surrounding the identities of Parthi and Leo. Trisha has a part to do. Unlike female leads in earlier Lokesh Kanagaraj movies, her character form part of the film. Goutham Menon gives a gritty show while Sanjay Dutt has little to do. Arjun does leave his mrk towards the climax.

Leo has its moments and keeps the audience engaged, but it falls short of reaching its full potential. While it offers some thrilling action and a standout performance by Vijay, the film’s writing and lack of a formidable antagonist hinder its ability to rise above the ordinary. A beaten-to bush storyline but Lokesh Kanagaraj’s style of making adds interest. The much-hyped LCU in Leo seems forced failing to recreate the magic of Vikram.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial touch, which was evident in his previous works, seems somewhat absent in this outing, leaving room for a sense of disappointment.