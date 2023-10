Renowned spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, affectionately referred to as Amma by her devoted followers, passed away at the age of 82 due to a heart attack.

Bangaru Adigalar served as the Chairman of the Adiparashakti Charitable Medical Education and Cultural Trust. His spiritual leadership, particularly at the Adiparashakti temple in Melmaruvathur earned him the respect and admiration of countless devotees.

The government of India awarded him with Padma Shri in 2019 for his service to humanity.