WC: Virat Kohli helps India trounce Bangladesh

Virat Kohli smashed a century to lead India to their fourth consecutive victory in the 50-overs World Cup match at Pune. India’s clinical seven-wicket triumph against Bangladesh on Thursday not only solidified their dominance in the tournament but also left fans and cricket enthusiasts in awe of their performance.

With an impeccable display of skill and technique, Kohli guided India to another triumph.

Virat Kohli, Player of the Match, saud, Sorry for stealing it (PoTM award) from Jaddu, I wanted to make a big contribution. I have had a few fifties in World Cups, haven’t really converted them. I just wanted to finish the game off this time around and hang on till the end which is what I have done over the years for the team. I was telling Shubman, even if you dream about a situation like that, you’ll just go back to sleep, you won’t think it’s real. It was a dream start for me, first four balls, two free-hits, a six and a four. Just calms you down gets you into the innings. The pitch was pretty good and it allowed me to play my game – just time the ball, hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed. There’s a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others’ company, the spirit is there for everyone to see on the field. That’s why it’s translating like that on the field. We understand it’s a long tournament, you need to create some momentum in the change room for the guys to come out and play like this. It’s a special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people, we just want to make the most of it.