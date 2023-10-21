Annamalai slams DMK govt for removing BJP flag pole outside his house

In response to the removal of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag pole outside his house in Chennai’s Panaiyur, state BJP president K Annamalai has labeled the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government as “draconian” and “fascist.”

The incident unfolded early in the morning of October 21, when a flag pole bearing the BJP’s emblem was removed from its location outside K Annamalai’s residence. Reacting strongly to this act, Annamalai took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger and determination. In a post, he wrote, “The Draconian & Fascist DMK Government should understand that it is no match to the resilience & perseverance of a BJP Karyakartha.”

Announcing an ambitious plan, he continued, “Starting from November 1st, @BJP4TamilNadu will install 100 flag poles every day for 100 days across TN; the 10,000th flag will be hoisted in Panaiyur by Thiru @vivinbhaskaran, who was hurt by the State Police’s aggression while protesting against the removal of the BJP Flag pole. DMK’s days are getting numbered by their cowardly actions!”