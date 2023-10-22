WC: Kohli steers India to victory against Kiwis

In a thrilling encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli’s sublime 95 led India to a four-wicket victory over a strong New Zealand side. Although Kohli missed out on a historic century, his performance on the field showcased his batting brilliance.

The stage was set at Dharamshala, with the hosts India chasing a target of 274 for victory after Daryl Mitchell’s exceptional innings of 130 for the Black Caps. New Zealand, unbeaten in their first four group stage fixtures, had established themselves as formidable contenders in the tournament.

New Zealand’s unbeaten streak came to an end, thanks to Kohli’s superb batting display. He was at his imperious best, amassing 95 runs and steering the team’s chase. However, his dismissal, when just five runs were needed for victory, left the crowd yearning for what could have been his 49th One Day International (ODI) century, bringing him level with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The match began with India winning the toss and opting to field. New Zealand’s start was less than ideal as they found themselves at 19 for two. The impressive partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, worth 161 runs for the third wicket, helped the Black Caps recover from the early setbacks. Ravindra contributed 75 valuable runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Shami, who finished with remarkable figures of five wickets for 54 runs.

The highlight of New Zealand’s innings was Mitchell’s remarkable performance, including five towering sixes in his scintillating knock. His outstanding effort allowed New Zealand to post a competitive total of 273 all out from their 50 overs.

In response, India’s captain Rohit Sharma set the tone by contributing 46 runs and forming a crucial partnership of 71 runs with Shubman Gill. The match ultimately evolved into the Virat Kohli show, as he showcased his batting mastery and determination to chase down the target.